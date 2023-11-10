Subscribers ridiculed Russian TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva online because of her revealing outfit with the words “something cheap.” The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 32-year-old celebrity shared a photo in a white corset. The posted frame shows that this item of clothing is decorated with burgundy lace and voluminous flounces on the hips.

Fans did not appreciate the influencer’s image and noted that it was too vulgar. “The Empress has seen a lot in her lifetime”, “It seems that this is not Ivleeva’s account”, “Fallen Angel”, “Beautiful? “Very doubtful,” “It will ruin you,” they said.

In September, Anastasia Ivleeva frightened fans with her excessive thinness. Then the influencer recorded a video in which she demonstrated her image for the Prada brand show as part of Milan Fashion Week. The girl appeared in front of the camera in a black asymmetrical mini-dress, the top of which imitated a white T-shirt. At the same time, makeup artists applied a light-colored foundation to her face and painted her lips with black lipstick.