Blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva took off her wedding ring, and also left her husband in a separate apartment. This is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, claiming that the couple has a crisis in family relations.

It is noted that fans of the “Eagle and Tails” star noticed how the TV presenter stopped wearing the wedding ring, which she always had with her, about a month ago. Surrounded by the bloggers, they told the publication that she and her husband, rapper Aljay (Alexey Uzenyuk) decided to live separately to take a break from each other.

The husband stayed in the country mansion, where he lived with the presenter since 2019, and Ivleeva rented herself a separate apartment in the center of Moscow, on Patriarch’s Ponds. Instagram is actively discussing the fact that the blogger takes pictures without a ring. Some considered this to be insufficient basis for such suspicions, while others are sure that the couple really has relationship problems.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow traffic police department put on a special account bloggers who are known for dangerous driving on the roads and regularly publish videos with cars. The list includes Anastasia Ivleeva, who was regularly fined for traffic violations while driving a Lamborghini Aventador sports car.