Anastasia Ivleeva spoke about the excitement during the shooting of an intimate scene in the “Monastery”

Russian actress and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva spoke about the excitement while filming an intimate scene in the series “Monastery”, in which she played one of the main roles. She shared this on her YouTube-channel.

According to Ivleeva, she experienced a little excitement while working on the first erotic scene of the series, where her character appeared naked. The TV presenter clarified that she was able to relax only after the first few takes. “Those who wanted to watch already watched everything, and everything happened in a relaxed atmosphere,” she said.

Ivleeva also noted that, despite the fact that she has flaws, she is confident in herself. “Someone may not like something, someone may consider me fat, thin … I like myself! I am cool! Why not show it to the whole world?” — added the artist.

Earlier, Ivleeva spoke about the most difficult scene in the series “Monastery”. She noted that the deeper she immersed herself in the filming process, the more she felt responsible and imbued with her character, and also tried to make every scene special. “Although I’ll highlight the moment when I find out about Panteleimon’s death,” the artist wrote.

The project directed by Alexander Molochnikov tells about a girl who loves parties and entertainment, Maria, who runs away to a monastery to escape her pursuers from her past life.