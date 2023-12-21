Ivleeva did not comment on the possible consequences of the party at the Mutabor club

Actress and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva did not want to comment on the possible consequences of the sensational naked party that took place on the night of December 21 at the Moscow club Mutabor. About it report “News”.

She refused to respond to the corresponding request from the publication’s correspondent. “No comment,” said Ivleeva.

On Thursday, December 21, the second part of the blogger’s naked party took place in Mutabor. However, the police raided the club, presumably to check the establishment for LGBT propaganda (the international public movement LGBT is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia). An hour later, law enforcement officers left the establishment and began allowing guests in.

At the same time, the club’s security asked those who came to straighten their clothes if they noticed exposed parts of their bodies. More than four hours later, Ivleeva herself arrived at the establishment.