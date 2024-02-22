Blogger Ivleeva published a video from the concert of Donetsk rapper OM

Russian TV presenter and video blogger Anastasia Ivleeva posted a video for the first time in a long time. She published a video from the concert of Donetsk rapper OM in Moscow in her Telegram-channel.

“Strength is in deeds! Dima, thank you for the concert,” she wrote. Before this, the TV presenter posted a video on January 6, when she wished her subscribers a Happy New Year and Merry Christmas.

According to Telegram– channel Shot, Ivleeva published a post a few minutes after the musician from the stage spoke extremely negatively against Ivleeva’s possible arrival in Donbass.

Earlier, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) urged the blogger not to come to the region. According to the authors of the appeal, the presenter decided to come to the DPR to clear up her reputation after the “naked party.”

The “Naked Party”, organized by Ivleeva, took place at the end of December 2023 at the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor”. After photos and videos from the event went viral, a wave of public outrage arose. Ivleeva and some of the event participants lost advertising and television contracts, and also faced the cancellation of their concerts.