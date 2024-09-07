In St. Petersburg, Ivleeva filed an arbitration lawsuit after losing a furniture lawsuit

The Arbitration Court of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has received a new lawsuit from blogger Anastasia Ivleeva against a businessman, from whom she failed to sue for more than one million rubles due to a failure to deliver furniture. Information about this appeared on website court.

It follows from the case file that Ivleeva is the plaintiff, and the defendant is individual entrepreneur Dmitry Larichkin. The case file indicates the amount of the claim: it is 1,109,952 rubles.

Earlier it was reported that the blogger was required to pay about five million rubles for not performing her role in the series.