The Federal Tax Service of Russia began an on-site inspection of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva

The Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia has begun checking the famous blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva for tax evasion. This was announced by the head of the Safe Internet League, Ekaterina Mizulina.

On December 26, the Federal Tax Service of Russia began an on-site tax audit of blogger Ivleeva (…). And it has every chance of ending in the initiation of a criminal case. I thank the Russian police for their prompt response to the Sabbath organized during the Northern Military District Ekaterina Mizulinahead of the Safe Internet League

Ivleeva may face up to five years in prison under Part 2 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Tax evasion on an especially large scale”).

The Federal Tax Service became interested in Ivleeva’s business back in the spring

Tax checks the blogger’s company “Ivleeva Production”, which she transferred to a friend in April. According to media reports, even then the tax authorities had questions for the company, since with revenue of 122 million rubles and official profit of 52 million rubles, the company paid 6 million rubles in taxes.

It is also planned to check Ivleeva’s company “The Bee’s Knees,” which produces chips and soda. The company's revenue for 2022 amounted to 445 million rubles, while the organization itself paid 23 million rubles in taxes.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva at a party Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Ivleeva also has a company called Blesk. Information about the company from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities was found unreliable. In addition, it became known that the tax service did not detect Blesk at its legal address, and the company’s accounts were frozen.

How reports Mash, Ivleeva’s offices were also searched.

Blogger asked to check for tax evasion after naked party

On December 21, after a naked party organized by Ivleeva at the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor”, the Prosecutor General’s Office was asked to check the blogger for tax evasion. This proposal was made by the head of the Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption (FPBC), Vitaly Borodin.

The head of the FPBC asked to check whether the taxes paid by Ivleeva in the period from December 1, 2020 to the present correspond to her income received during this time.

Ivleeva's party caused a wave of public outrage

The blogger’s event took place on December 20 and 21. On December 20, Russian show business stars came to Mutabor for the holiday, including Philip Kirkorov, Lolita Milyavskaya, Dima Bilan, Ksenia Sobchak, Dzhigan and Oksana Samoilova. They were dressed, according to the dress code, in outfits that exposed their bodies. Ivleeva herself appeared at the party in a transparent black mini-dress. She wore a necklace worth 23 million rubles on her buttocks.

Singer Philip Kirkorov at the party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Photos and videos from the event that circulated online provoked a wave of outrage. Social activists appealed to the prosecutor's office with a request to check the blogger's party for LGBT propaganda (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia). The event participants were also criticized by journalist Vladimir Solovyov, war correspondent Alexander Kots and others.

The next day, the second part of the party took place, which included ordinary spectators who bought tickets. At the same time, the police arrived at the club, presumably to check the event for LGBT propaganda. They took the CCTV footage and then left.