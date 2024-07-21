Shot: Blogger Anastasia Ivleeva banned from leaving Russia due to debts

The famous Russian blogger and presenter Anastasia Ivleeva has been banned from leaving Russia due to her debts to the Federal Tax Service (FTS). This was reported by Shot in the Telegram channel.

“Ivleeva is now unable to leave Russia. At the moment, she has not paid all her debts to the Federal Tax Service, and bailiffs are looking for her,” Shot reports.

The authors of the article noted that if Ivleeva wants to leave Russia, she will be stopped by border guards, after which she will be denied exit from the country.

On July 18, it became known that Anastasia Ivleeva’s Lamborghini Urus was seized due to her debts to the Federal Tax Service. It is reported that the blogger’s debt is 21 million rubles.