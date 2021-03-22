TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva completely undressed for the cover of Playboy magazine. She posted a snapshot on her page in Instagram…

“For my wonderful 30 years, I also made myself a gift! Meet the cover of Playboy, ”the presenter signed the photo.

Ivleeva posed completely naked, noting that she had chosen the best time for this, as she was “more confident than ever”. The blogger emphasized that she and her team made the cover “themselves”, calling it the most expensive cover “in the history of Russian Playboy”. There are also nude photos inside the magazine, she said.

Earlier in March, Anastasia Ivleeva showed a luxurious birthday present from singer Philip Kirkorov. The blogger filmed a necklace made from pearls by the French fashion house Chanel. The product is decorated with the logo of a luxury brand, which is covered with crystals.