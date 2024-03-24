Anastasia Ivleeva visited a spontaneous memorial at Crocus after the attack

Russian blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva visited the spontaneous memorial that appeared at Crocus City Hall after the terrorist attack. This was reported by Telegram– channel “Caution, news”.

Ivleeva was spotted at Crocus on March 23. The blogger laid flowers along with the people who came to the memorial. She hid her face with a black mask.

In her Telegram channel, the blogger admitted that she was very scared to stand near the concert hall. “I’m scared of the tearing and oppressive feeling of helplessness,” she wrote, adding that she was praying and grieving with her subscribers.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. Several men in camouflage burst into the concert hall, opened fire with machine guns, and also started a fire. As a result, 154 people were injured, 133 people did not survive, including three children.