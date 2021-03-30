Russian blogger and TV presenter Anastasia Ivleeva calculated that she spent 16 million rubles on a party in honor of her 30th birthday. She named this amount in Youtube-podcast of blogger Eldar Dzharakhov.

According to Ivleeva, initially she wanted to throw a theme party with funding from sponsors, but she ran into problems. “There were difficulties. And I decided that *** [все равно], I’ll pay myself. I paid 16 million rubles out of my own pocket, ”she said.

The blogger expressed the opinion that the market in Russia is still arranged differently, and sponsors “do not yet understand how it is to invest in events (events – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “. “They are like:” We do not understand the exhaust, it is easier for us to buy a post, accommodation or integration, “she recalled a moment from the negotiations.

Ivleeva stressed that she wanted to distance herself as much as possible from the standard format of such celebrations. “In order not to sit at round tables, listen to toasts, go out with dances, tell the birthday boy how good he is,” she added. As a result, the presenter was extremely pleased with the way the event went.

“There was a common vibe (the atmosphere – approx. “Lenta.ru”), the guests created it themselves, everyone was cool. I realized that my investments paid off and I invested these 16 million in my further development, ”concluded the blogger.

Ivleeva threw a party on the night of March 13. The event was attended by such famous guests as Alla Pugacheva, Maxim Galkin, Philip Kirkorov, Nikolai Baskov, Danya Milokhin, Regina Todorenko, Morgenstern, Matilda Shnurova, Ksenia Sobchak and others.