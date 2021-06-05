Musician Eljay and the artist’s wife, blogger and presenter Anastasia Ivleeva, were detained in the center of Moscow after the end of the Muz-TV music award. Ivleeva reported this in her Instagram-account.

It is clarified that the traffic police officers demanded that the spouses take a test for alcohol and urine for analysis. “There is nothing else to do in this country. I just want to write. I am the most dangerous Ever criminal, ”Ivleeva complained.

Nevertheless, the famous blogger passed the test, but promised to drink after returning home. She pointed to a traffic police car and joked, calling the incident “the perfect end to the day.”

The reasons for the couple’s detention are unknown. Presumably, the DPS suspected the stars of drinking alcohol.

Earlier in May, it became known that Aljay had been caught driving drunk. On the night of May 26, the musician was driving his BMW car along Marshal Zhukov Avenue. He was stopped by the police and offered to undergo a medical examination. The artist refused to be examined, but admitted that he was intoxicated.