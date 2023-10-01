IVIPRO announces IVIPRO Days 2023new edition of the event dedicated to video games, territory and tourism in Italy, which will be held this year 27 and 28 October in Triestewith a new series of meetings and panels that explore the medium through somewhat new points of view.
IVIPRO’s objective is very original: to use video games as a resource to tell the story of the territory and cultural heritage, particularly as regards Italy. The 2023 event will therefore be held in Trieste, within the framework offered by the Trieste Science+Fiction Festivalthe most important Italian event dedicated to science fiction.
During the IVIPRO Days 2023, various conferences and round tables will be held over the two days, with the aim of raising awareness and disseminating, sharing experiences and practices within the topic of discussion.
The themes of the 2023 edition
The themes at the center of the 2023 edition are dystopia and politics: we will therefore talk about “soundscapes and sci-fi worlds, summer mirages, Maltese adventures and shooters set in Italy”. There will also be space to discuss video games at school and virtual reality, both from a historical and tourist perspective.
A focus will then be dedicated to the work of critics and content creators, but not only: with the awards ceremony for the winners of the IVIPRO 2023 Award for the best degree theses on video games. To conclude the two days, the screening of Knit’s Island, a feature film shot within the digital and post-apocalyptic world of DayZ.
This year the in-person event will be preceded by a livestream on Facebook and YouTube by the IVIPRO Association, scheduled for Thursday 19 October at 9.00 pm: a tribute to Italo Calvino – in the year of the centenary of the writer’s birth – in the company of the team New Yorker of Feral Cat Den, author of the fascinating Genesis Noir.
