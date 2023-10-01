IVIPRO announces IVIPRO Days 2023new edition of the event dedicated to video games, territory and tourism in Italy, which will be held this year 27 and 28 October in Triestewith a new series of meetings and panels that explore the medium through somewhat new points of view.

IVIPRO’s objective is very original: to use video games as a resource to tell the story of the territory and cultural heritage, particularly as regards Italy. The 2023 event will therefore be held in Trieste, within the framework offered by the Trieste Science+Fiction Festivalthe most important Italian event dedicated to science fiction.

During the IVIPRO Days 2023, various conferences and round tables will be held over the two days, with the aim of raising awareness and disseminating, sharing experiences and practices within the topic of discussion.