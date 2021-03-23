Croatian specialist, former Bayern player Ivica Olic has become the new head coach of CSKA. This is reported on website teams.

The terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed. The 41-year-old coach will start work on March 23 and will conduct his first training session. Olic replaced the head coach of the Belarusian specialist Viktor Goncharenko, with whom the team terminated the contract the day before.

Olic defended the colors of the army club from 2004 to 2006. On account of his 112 matches and 41 goals for the red and blue. He became the champion of Russia three times, and also won the UEFA Cup in the 2004/2005 season with the army team. Together with Bayern Munich, the Croat won the championship and the German Cup.

After 23 matches, CSKA is fifth in the Russian Premier League standings with 40 points. St. Petersburg Zenit is in the lead with 48 points.