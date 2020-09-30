The text obtained the support of the majority and follows a parliamentary report by the delegation for women’s rights which advocated this measure.

The deputies gave the first green light, Wednesday, September 30 in committee, to a bill aiming to extend from 12 to 14 weeks of pregnancy the legal deadline for resorting to abortion, despite protests on the right.

Worn by the member of the EDS group and ex-LREM Albane Gaillot, the text is expected in the hemicycle on October 8. It won the support of the majority and follows a parliamentary report by the delegation for women’s rights which called for this measure.

In the Committee on Social Affairs, Albane Gaillot (EDS) explained that he wanted “to perpetuate, improve and deepen the spirit of the Veil law” of 1975 authorizing the voluntary termination of pregnancy.

In addition to the extension of the legal period of access to abortion to 14 weeks of pregnancy (16 weeks of amenorrhea), the deputies voted to broaden the skills of midwives by allowing them to perform surgical abortions up to the 10th week of pregnancy. Today, midwives can only perform medical abortions, a method favored by patients in two thirds of cases.

MEPs also supported the removal of the “conscience clause” specific to abortion, although doctors and midwives will still have the freedom to perform abortion or not. “A doctor or a midwife who refuses to perform a voluntary termination of pregnancy must immediately inform the person concerned of his refusal and immediately notify her of the names of practitioners likely to perform this intervention”, specifies the bill, amended by the majority.