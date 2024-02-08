Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/08/2024 – 22:49

In an unprecedented meeting, Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, the band BaianaSystem and the traditional Afro group Ilê Ayê – which is celebrating its 50th anniversary – gave the official start of the Salvador carnival, one of the most important in the country, today (8). The momesque party, which continues until at least next Wednesday (14), is expected to bring together around 800,000 revelers and inject R$2 billion into the economy of the capital of Bahia, according to city hall projections.

“Being present at this meeting together with Carlinhos Brown, BaianaSystem and our big birthday boy of the year, Ilê Aiyê, is very important for me. It is a meeting of great respect, affection and happiness, especially knowing that we are reviving this very important place, which is the city center”, highlighted Ivete Sangalo at the top of the trio. Veveta, as she is affectionately called by the public across the country, owns the hit Macetandowhich is popular as carnival song of the year.

With the theme Salvador Capital Afro, the capital of Bahia is trying to promote Afro-Brazilian culture in the 2024 carnival. The meeting of three trios took place in Praça Castro Alves, at the entrance to Pelourinho, and brought together thousands of people. Then, the artists – accompanied by vocalists, percussionists and dancers from Ilê – continued along a stretch of Carlos Gomes Avenue, dragging thousands of revelers. The end of the route was near Casa d'Itália, near Forte São Pedro square, in the Barra region.

“For the first time, an Afro group participates in the opening of the carnival, which was a privilege restricted to Axé bands. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the afro blocks, Ilê Aiyê participating in this opening was a great expectation for me. The people prepared together with the other artists and we are certainly providing a great show. It is an initiative that is to be congratulated”, highlighted Vovô do Ilê, at the opening.

King Momo

Moments before the opening and the parade of trios, the mayor of Salvador, Bruno Reis, handed over the keys to the city to King Momo, the publicist Alan Cerqueira Nery. The ceremony was held on stage Salvador Capital Afroin front of Cine Glauber Rocha, and was also attended by the governor of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues.

A TV Brasil transmits – in partnership with broadcasters from the National Public Communication Network (RNCP) – a special carnival program with live shows and parades from different locations across the country. The agenda includes live broadcasts of the party in Salvador and the parade of the champion schools in São Paulo, in addition to its own productions.

In the capital of Bahia, in partnership with TVE Bahia, the TV Brasilbroadcaster of EBCbrings performances from the Barra-Ondina, Campo Grande and Pelourinho circuits to the home audience.

From the 8th to the 13th of February, the station broadcasts live shows from the big names of the Bahian carnival – more than 170 musical and cultural attractions perform on the three circuits. On Thursday and Friday, from 9pm, and from Saturday to Tuesday, the 13th, from 4pm.

*With information from Salvador City Hall