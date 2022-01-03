January 3, 2022 Iveco debuted on the stock market alone, without the contribution of CNH Industrial. Despite being the first freshman of the year in the stock market, the stock got a negative result, losing over 9%. Negative impact, therefore, for the brand controlled by Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family. The first day on the stock market closed with a price per share exactly 9.1% lower than the threshold of the figure of 11.22 euros indicated by Borsa Italiana as the reference price. Cnh Industrial recorded a decline in the morning, disturbed by the negative performance of its rookie, and then recovered, closing anyway with a -2.26%.

According to reports from Il Sole 24 Ore, “at the basis of the decision to separate Iveco’s On-Road activities is the awareness of the scarce synergies with the world of Agriculture and Construction and of the various strategies to be adopted to face the technological transition. The bet is that investors appreciate greater homogeneity between the various businesses on the stock exchange ”. The spin-off includes the Iveco commercial vehicles, the brands of the bus segment, the investment in Nikola, Iveco Astra for the mining sector, Iveco Defense (military), Magirus, as well as Powertrain of Fpt Industrial.

At the sound of the bell, Iveco Group CEO Gerrit Marx had declared: “Our first day of listing on Piazza Affari marks a historic milestone as we become a completely independent company. We have all the requisites for long-term success, starting with a solid foundation, a motivated team and a clear strategy. These elements will allow us to move quickly, innovate and forge partnerships to develop the best solutions in today’s rapidly changing environment.“.

There will be time to catch up, given that at the beginning of the year the markets may be ‘freezing’, and certainly the reassurances of Exor on the investments to be made will be needed to keep Iveco in a technological position that is competitive.