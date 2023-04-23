Two IVECO S-Way trucks will join the fleet of IVECO vehicles supplied to Scuderia Ferrari, and will be used to transport the Formula 1 team’s cars and equipment to the world championship race tracks.

The IVECO S-Way trucks supplied to Scuderia Ferrari are low tractors that are perfectly suited to the motorhome of the Maranello team. They are equipped with a 570 hp Cursor 13 engine, a 12-speed HI-TRONIX automated gearbox and fully automatic suspensions. They have an advanced infotainment system with satellite navigation, IVECO Driver Pal and a 4G connectivity box.

As Official Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and Official Sponsor of Ferrari Challenge Europe, IVECO has handed over the two IVECO S-Way trucks in a ceremony that took place on the emblematic Ferrari track of Fiorano in the presence of Luca Sra, President of the Unit of Iveco Group Truck Business, and Laurent Mekies, Scuderia Ferrari Racing Director – Track Area Director.

Luca Sra, President of the Iveco Group Truck Business Unit, stated: “We are very proud that our brand is linked to such a legend of world sport. We have been working with Ferrari for 20 years, which has trusted our high-performance and reliable vehicles with the logistics and management of its most important assets. We share similar values ​​and ambitions, the passion and competitive spirit needed to perform at the highest level. Like Scuderia Ferrari, we are driven by a feisty passion for excellence, constantly pushing the limits of what is possible to raise the bar of our performance day after day, always striving for the highest.«

The two IVECO S-Way trucks with a special design in the exclusive hue typical of Formula 1 team vehicles, expand the IVECO fleet supplied to Scuderia Ferrari, and will be used to transport Formula 1 cars and teams to the world championship race tracks.

The IVECO S-Way is a truck developed to offer a complete package of driver-focused features and services, sustainability and an advanced level of new connectivity-enabled personalized services. It is a transport solution designed to improve the life of the driver on board.

The IVECO S-Way takes fuel efficiency to a new level with a new range of engines, advanced technologies, exceptional aerodynamic performance and innovative, personalized services. It is a 100% connected truck that opens a new era in fleet management and life on board, supporting logistics operators and fleet managers by optimizing vehicle uptime and fuel efficiency.