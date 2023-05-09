Automotive, the paths of Iveco and Nikola separate

Iveco Group And Nikola Corporation announce the start of a new phase of the partnership which, started in 2019, has so far achieved all the set objectives, leveraging on their respective skills to offer zero emission heavy commercial vehicles (rated Class 8 for the United States) in North America and Europe. Iveco Group acquires the 100% stake in the joint venture.

The companies have worked together with determination, despite the COVID-19 and the challenges of the logistic-production chain, to obtain the results achieved so far, by launching battery electric vehicles (BEV, Battery Electric Vehicle) ea fuel cells (FCEV, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) for regional and long-haul transport. Each of the two companies now intends to focus on its reference market in heavy transport.

Iveco Group will focus on Europe, for the further development and commercialization of battery and fuel cell electric vehicles, which includes the implementation of the financial business model called Gate. Nicholas will in turn focus its activities in North America, with an integrated approach to customers, offering battery electric and fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen distribution infrastructure under the brand Hyla. Iveco group will acquire the 100% interest in the joint venture in Ulm, Germany.

