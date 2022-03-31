Iveco and Enel X Way team up to favor the transition to electric mobility also in the commercial vehicle sector. The two companies will work together to promote this path also through joint studies on charging infrastructures with the aim of extending the collaboration to other areas in terms of mobility. “The partnership with IVECO is essential to accelerate the energy transition of the transport sector by favoring the drastic reduction of emissions of CO 2 especially in urban areas “. – commented Francesco VenturiniHead of Enel X. “Our goal is to support the decarbonisation of cities and transport through innovative and sustainable solutions based on two pillars: electrification and digitalisation. We want to continue to lead this process of change in particular in the electrification of public transport, offering value-added services for more than 3 thousand buses “

“We have embarked on a path, the one towards zero emissions by CO 2 , where electrification is a fundamental factor in achieving the objectives of the entire commercial vehicle sector “- commented Luca Sra, President Truck Business Unit of Iveco Group. “We are fully committed in this direction, and the protocol signed today with Enel X marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between Iveco and one of the most important players in the energy sector. We are confident that this agreement will create new opportunities to further accelerate the energy transition we are leading ”.

In detail, the collaboration aims to exploit the potential of e-Mobility for commercial vehicles in Europe, with particular focus on light vehicles, heavy vehicles and buses. The two companies will evaluate the best ways in which Iveco electric commercial vehicles will be able to support the transition of the Enel fleet towards zero-emission vehicles, also examining business opportunities in the market segment linked to buses and trucks. The agreement also provides for the development of a joint offer relating to the e-mobility segment of the commercial fleet, possible synergies in the field of advanced services and, by pooling the respective technical skills in the Research & Development sector, the assessment of the interoperability of the ” Enel X charging infrastructure with Iveco Group electric vehicles.