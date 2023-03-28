Gerrit Marx, number one of Iveco, does not send them to say, who without too many words has heavily criticized Europe for the way it is managing the green transition of mobility and transport. Not only the decision to focus almost exclusively on electric, but also i new Euro 7 standards they made the 47-year-old manager go into a rage, as can be seen from his words released in an interview with the press.

Against Euro 7…

“The decision to establish the Euro 7 standard for light commercial vehicles and trucks is stupid. Because these are impossible times and in contradiction with the decision to focus on the electric. This is the result of a European policy in the hands of people who don’t know the automotive industry – begins Marx, immediately attacking European policy on diesel emissions – They can ask us to invest with Euro 7 on the reduction of emissions from heat engines. Or, alternatively, to invest in electric motors. But not to invest simultaneously in both directions in the next ten years. Whoever decided on the new Euro 7 regulation simply formed a working group with industry experts, who are also the suppliers of the companies and have every interest in make the standard difficult to achieve. They create the work for themselves”.

…and against the electric

From diesel emissions standards to electric, Marx has them all: “Electric is good for some vehicles but not for everyone. The electric utility car has unsustainable costs, it’s a car for the rich. The idea of ​​totally abolishing heat engines is a choice that risks transforming Europe into a large Cuba. Because our chain of heat engines will close its doors. And those who don’t switch to electric cars will have to go and get spare parts from old cars. Like in Cuba”. And also the agreement on e-fuel Iveco’s number one does not seem to satisfy particularly: “We must decide. If the problem is autonomy on fuels, the ideal solution is hydrogen and biomethane. Because otherwise we will become dependent on the oil countries themselves. Guess which country will be number one in the world in e-fuel? Saudi Arabia”.

Will anything change?

According to Marx, in conclusion, the problem is that at the European level there is a lack of consistency in decisions for a very simple reason: the choices regarding the automotive industry are taken by three different working groups, such as the environment, transport and industry. “And to this are added the personal ambitions of those who decide Marx concludes. There’s the late-career politician who wants to carry out the beating of the auto industry because that’s been the goal of his career. There are politicians who have never driven a truck but they explain to you how mass, dimensions, length should be. The European Greens then think that this is the way to make the car pay for the Dieselgate scandal“. We will see if the elections for the European Parliament scheduled for 2024 will change the line of Brussels: Marx does not rule it out.