One of the main tourist centers that the United States has is the state of California due to the large number of attractions it offers. Throughout history, He acquired a fame that made him one of the favorites by many people across the country, as one traveler mentioned.

According to the criteria of

Her name is Emily Hart and He was fortunate enough to have traveled to each of the 50 states of the United States. Based on his experiences and experiences in each of them, he developed a classification in an article he wrote for Business Insiderin which He ranked California as the third best in the entire country because “it has everything”.

The Endless exploration opportunities due to the 9 national parks The attractions, combined with the beaches of the southern coast and the desert and art of Palm Springs, as well as the redwood and sequoia forests, led Hart to rank California third on the list.

In addition, the author also mentioned the “impressive” rock structures that can be found in Yosemite or the Napa wine region in the northern part of the state. He made sure to highlight attractions at each end to convey the idea that this is a well-rounded state to visit. “With all it has to offer, it’s no surprise that California is in the top three,” he wrote.

Emily Hart enjoying the California landscape. Photo:Instagram @emilyventures Share

The Best States in America, According to a Woman Who Visited Them All

Beyond the fact that California stands out among the three best states in the United States according to the analysis made by Emily Hart in Business Insiderthere are two others ahead: Woman holds Colorado in first place, considering it the best in the entire country.

She was born in Colorado and has a very strong sentimental value for the region.although beyond that, he noted that “there is no chance of getting bored on a trip to the Centennial State,” which features four major national parks, 42 state parks and several national forests and recreation areas. It should be noted thatalthough beyond that, he noted that “there is no chance of getting bored on a trip to the Centennial State,” which features four major national parks, 42 state parks and several national forests and recreation areas.

For its part, Second place went to New Mexico. “It feels like leaving the U.S.”she said of this state, a situation that makes it a “unique” experience. The author opined that this state has a style and a feeling that cannot be found anywhere else in the country.