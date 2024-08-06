According to the criteria of
The Endless exploration opportunities due to the 9 national parks The attractions, combined with the beaches of the southern coast and the desert and art of Palm Springs, as well as the redwood and sequoia forests, led Hart to rank California third on the list.
In addition, the author also mentioned the “impressive” rock structures that can be found in Yosemite or the Napa wine region in the northern part of the state. He made sure to highlight attractions at each end to convey the idea that this is a well-rounded state to visit. “With all it has to offer, it’s no surprise that California is in the top three,” he wrote.
The Best States in America, According to a Woman Who Visited Them All
Beyond the fact that California stands out among the three best states in the United States according to the analysis made by Emily Hart in Business Insiderthere are two others ahead: Woman holds Colorado in first place, considering it the best in the entire country.
For its part, Second place went to New Mexico. “It feels like leaving the U.S.”she said of this state, a situation that makes it a “unique” experience. The author opined that this state has a style and a feeling that cannot be found anywhere else in the country.
