Keeping track of my sleep and finding a way to rest better has always been important to me, but even more so since I became a mother and there comes a time when I lose count of how many times I get up at night to attend to someone. of my two children. That’s why I’m so interested in devices that track sleep quality and that, with all the data, offer advice on how to make it more restful or help me get up in the morning at the perfect time. What options are there? What are the pros and cons of each?

On the wrist

The device that I have been using the longest to control my nights is the smartwatch: It has accompanied me from the wrist day and night for years. Currently, I am using a Apple Watch Series 9which I carry every morning when I get up as we prepare to leave the house – it is essential to do so daily – and which helps me monitor my activity, stay up to date with mobile notifications during the day and, of course, record the I sleep at night.

In this sense, it takes into account nighttime movement to determine what time I fell asleep, how much time I spent in each stage of sleep (rapid eye movement phase, light sleep and deep sleep) and also how many times I woke up and when. What I like most is that I can access a graph from the watch itself with all this data, review the trend over the last 14 days and set up sleep schedules that help me meet my rest goals. Plus, it wakes me up with a vibration that doesn’t bother anyone, and I can snooze the alarm for 10 minutes if I need to lie down a little longer.

If you want more detailed information, it is available in the Health app from your iPhone. In my case, I have it configured as widget to access directly from a summary page on my mobile’s home screen. In that app, in addition to the data already mentioned, there is also information related to respiratory rate and heart rate while you sleep, as well as information about the phases of sleep, the importance of sleeping well and some apps Additional recommendations to improve sleep tracking.

under the mattress

Another device I’ve been using over the past few weeks to monitor sleep is the sleep tracker Withings Sleep AnalyzerIt is a sensor that is placed under the mattress, at chest height and always connected to the power supply, which detects when you go to bed and get up, the phases of sleep and even if you enter apnea. Installation is very simple and you only have to keep in mind that you have to leave it for a while to calibrate once installed under the mattress, so that it can detect with certainty when you are there.

It is very important not to unplug and plug it in continuously, because you will have to recalibrate it. From then on, you don’t have to worry about anything and it is very convenient because you don’t have to wear anything on your body.

All data is organized in the app Withings, the same one used by all the devices of this firm and which integrates with other —like Apple’s Health app, for example— to collect all the relevant health-related information. So, on its main screen it can show the steps taken each day, the average heart rate both asleep and awake, oxygen saturation during the night, menstrual cycle tracking and, of course, sleep quality. Every day it gives a score of how well your sleep has been, taking into account the duration, depth, regularity and number of interruptions and shows a graph with the different phases. It is the solution that I like the most, although it has its disadvantages. For example, if you spend a lot of time out of bed at night, it detects that you have gotten up, whatever time it is, and it no longer monitors you.

on a finger

Finally, Go2Sleep It is a sensor that is placed on a silicone ring so that it can be worn only at night. It is a bit more uncomfortable than other options and, in addition, the fact that I have to put it on before going to sleep sometimes makes me forget it. On the other hand, its battery life is very limited and it has to be charged every two or three nights without fail.

Aside from these comfort concerns, this sensor analyses multiple data thanks to the high capillarity of the fingers and, in addition to the basics – duration and phases of sleep – it also records how many times you go into apnea during the night; it measures pulse and its variability, blood oxygen and movements during sleep, and reports at a glance with a colour code whether the figures are within normal limits or not. Everything can be checked minute by minute in a complete graph. And what I like most: it has a built-in vibration alarm that can wake you up at a specific time or when it detects that it is the best time for you to wake up rested.

