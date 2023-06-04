While her father, Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente, spent his life looking for all kinds of animal species around the world, she has spent hers looking for herself. At last, and after years of transplanting from one activity to another, Leticia has found herself on her farm in Brihuega (“the warrior’s rest, you, I don’t move from here anymore”). There she has put down roots and has become a pioneer in the cultivation of organic flowers in Spain, a task that she began when she was unable to find the flowers she needed in the industrial market to work the wild and unstructured style that she had learned in England. She recounts her experience in the book ‘Tocar tierra’ (Espasa). When you finish reading it, you want to drop everything and dedicate yourself to growing peonies.

-It must be wonderful to have vermouth on Sunday in your garden.

-I’m more of a gin and tonic with a little bit of mint before dinner. In summer I have a Bloody Mary at one o’clock, because at that time it’s so hot that you can’t work, so I finish working, I drink it, I jump into the pool and I feel like angels.

-He says that, after buying the farm, he lived for a year without electricity or water. Have they already called it ‘Survivors’?

-[Sonora carcajada]. I would be a great survivor, even though I would never go on that show. I had asked for a loan to buy the land and start it up, but there is no electricity there and I had no money to pay for the plates, so I lit it with candles at night and fetched water from the river with buckets. I was so excited about my project that these were side things that weren’t that important.

-You were already a survivor, since you overcame a very aggressive ovarian cancer when you were young. In her book, she affirms that the disease has been “a wise friend.” Explain that to me.

-Well, look, the disease gave me the peace that I couldn’t find when I was healthy, although it seems paradoxical. Life was exhausting me, my way of being in the world was quite pathological because I was one of those people who felt that living was an obligation, that if I didn’t live, life stopped. So it was just being on the go, doing things all day, this psychological reality of “I have to, I have to.” I was unable to stop, I only stopped when I got sick, and there I discovered that I had peace and that I was delighted. I realized that this was not normal, until I understood that when I needed a bit of inner peace, my body had its springs to get sick. People told me “You’re crazy.” In fact, I have been on the verge of dying several times. The story is being able to live healthy feeling how I feel when I’m sick, and that’s what the earth has given me.

Have you been on the verge of dying several times?

-Yeah. I have had very serious illnesses and one after another, but I was always cured because I took everything and did not face them, but welcomed them with open arms.

-The earth has given him what he has been looking for.

-But without looking for it: it has taken me completely by surprise. I think that if I had known and done it consciously as therapy, it would not have worked, but since he took me by surprise, he has put me in a place where I am very good. I am calm, at peace.

-After fifty we deserve a little peace of mind.

-My life has always been super intense. I thought he was looking for something else, but what he was looking for was me. I did not stop, I did not stop, I was restless, and that has led me to a somewhat crazy life, not like drugs or anything like that, but restlessness, being involved in businesses and moves that had nothing to do with me, and at the end you say “but what am I doing doing this?”. Deep down, he was looking for me.

the smell of his father



His father died when he was ten years old. What do you remember about him?

-His smell, how he smelled us, touched us, hugged us, his presence, his love. She was a very physical person, very steady hands, you know? He was a guy who was always traveling, but nevertheless, the little time he was home he was very present. I have never felt like an absent father.

-It has been a pioneer in developing an organic flower farm in Spain. Is the floral culture still a little green?

Well, it’s getting better every time. Years ago, when I opened my flower stall in the Antón Martín market, the floral work was very classic. At that time there was no culture of buying flowers except for burials, baptisms and the occasional birthday, but this habit of having flowers for you at home, to enjoy them, did not exist here. It is also true that flowers are expensive because the cultivation, logistics, and distribution costs a lot. But I think that the way of life of the Spanish is changing, of inhabiting spaces, the way of living at home, and that brings new habits, like putting some flowers at home.

-I love plants, but I’m very bad at them. Tell me one that doesn’t die on me.

-Well look, a cactus [carcajada]. As long as you don’t water it, you don’t kill it.

But you have to have a hand.

-Yes, absolutely true. You have to have a hand with plants, but I don’t know where that mystery is.