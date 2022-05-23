V Rising is the new sensation on Steam. Undisputed leader of the platform and signing great numbers on Twitch, nothing else has been talked about in recent days. What are the keys to the project and what has led it to succeed among PC gamers? You will not need to be at its controls for a long time to know why we are facing a great game.

Has it happened to you that, all of a sudden, you have been hearing about a new game for three or four days? you have never heard the name? Don’t you feel curious when you go to Twitch and see a new software blowing it over the great kings of the streaming service all of a sudden? Hasn’t it ever happened to you in recent times when you suddenly ask someone “hey, what is [inserte aquí el nombre del nuevo fenómeno gaming]”and you enter a new gaming spiral, debauchery and madness for a new title? It happened with PUBG, the battle royale of Fortnite, Fall Guys and Among Us and today it is the turn of a totally unexpected proposal that has risen before the kings: V Rising.

But where did V Rising come from? It is a new video game that is causing a furor and that, while still part of Early Access, has been the playable experience that has capitalized on the conversations of players around the world during the past weekend. Who is behind the game and why such an explosion? Its developers are Stunlock Studios, a team from Slövde, Sweden, which since 2010 has been working on different productions that have drawn from the success of the MOBA phenomenon such as Bloodline Champions or its greatest success, Battlerite, from which it was even released a revision that united battle royale and MOBA in the same playable experience . But is Stunlock the typical company that took advantage of the League of Legends phenomenon to clone them for a decade and now? Absolutely.

You probably don’t even remember it, but back in 2017 they became famous with a very innovative idea: if the fun of DOTA 2 fights and the creation of Riot are the teamfights in the advanced moments of the different games, why not create a video game that focuses exclusively on the fights themselves? No sooner said than done: this is how Battlerite was born, a production that mixed MOBA with fighting game and that it enjoyed some success among PC gamers. The idea was unquestionably interesting, but they reserved the card of the game that was going to take them to stardom after a pandemic in which the Swedes have not stopped working on their next bombshell. It is easy to understand the reasons that have made V Rising a phenomenon in the middle of 2022.

V Rising is a mix of so many good ideas that it won’t stop surprising youThe vampires have been exterminated from the land, but only a few survivors have overcome the human hordes. Your role will be to recover the land for the vampires, although the process will not be easy at all: you will have to recover your vampire powers and create your own castle, in which you will use its fortification as a command center and resource and ghoul management. What would a game of beings of the night be without battling against their greatest enemy? The title lives in a constant cycle of day and night in which we will have to carefully measure our decisions so as not to have to be in the shade during the long day that the sun threatens our existence.

In practical terms, V Rising is a mixture of so many good ideas that will not cease to surprise you from the very beginning. You’ll start out and think you’re looking at your typical Diablo clone going nowhere. You will advance and you will see that there is something of Valheim. You will continue and discover that, in fact, a vast universe before you with huge customization possibilities of your vampire’s abilities and you’ll find that PVP can be a trap you want to fall into for the ages of the ages. The best of all? To think that V Rising is still in Early Access and the possibilities of the game are absolutely huge and it is difficult to know what is the ceiling of the new fashion vampire adventure.

Everything in the environment is valuable for our future: resources that we can use to improve the castle or create new materials that give us access to new and imposing armor, weapons, and accessories. It is gratifying to see the castle working at full speed creating new items while you continue exploring its vast setting and accessing new challenges that will require you to continue improving your skills to be able to face them, either controlled by the AI ​​or a player on the other side of the world. Playing it alone I have had the feeling of not stopping doing things with my vampire, adding hours to the Steam counter non-stop since I started my journey last Friday.

The best thing is that we are at the beginning of something much biggerAnd, as I said above, The best thing is that we are at the beginning of something much bigger. The Early Access of the survival video game leads us to think that the Battlerite developers can still surprise us with much more in the near future. The players ask and Stunlock grants. People now want to bring the vampire adventures V Rising on console, but there is nothing confirmed about it for now. In fact, in an interview a few months ago, its creators specified that the plan is, for now, to create an experience to match on PC. Do not hesitate: the success of the game on PC will make a hole for it on any platform. Patience.