From: Caroline Schäfer

It was supposed to be a day like any other when Jonathan Betts renovated a bathroom. But the craftsman discovered an eerie find.

Plymouth – Jonathan David Betts is a plumber. His company in Plymouth, in the southwest of England, deals, among other things, with plumbing and heating installations as well as gas safety, according to its Facebook page. In his everyday work, he regularly takes care of plumbing, ventilation systems and heating systems. However, his latest construction site was anything but ordinary.

Scary find in the bathroom: plumber digs up bones in the ground

At the beginning of January, he was in the process of renovating a bathroom and digging up the floor, as he showed in a video on Tiktok. Suddenly, however, he came across bones. In his opinion, they could belong to a person, perhaps even a child. There was also a jawbone with teeth underneath.

The gruesome discovery also made the craftsman shudder. "Can anyone tell if this is an animal?" he finally asked in the video. "I hope it's a dog."

“Report it to the archaeologists”: Plumber discovers bone remains in bathroom

In the comments, the Tiktok community pondered the discovery. “100 percent animal, I think pig,” one user speculated. “I am very sure that these are human remains,” another person suggested. “Just report it to the archaeologists, they’ll dig up the rest of the trench for you,” another user joked.

This is not the first time that bones have been found during craft work. A Tiktok user made the same discovery in her house. It later turned out that her house had long ago served as a mortuary.

Found in the bathroom: human or animal remains?

In one another video Betts had laid out all his discoveries on a table. Numerous bones could be seen, but also other remains, such as broken glass or shards of ceramic. He found over 20 bones, the British news agency reported SWNS. The house is over 200 years old, which is why the bones are likely to be of a similar age. “As you can imagine, I was pretty stressed, especially when I found a jawbone with teeth on it,” Betts said.

Plumber Jonathan Betts discovers bones under the floor of a bathroom during routine work. © Screenshot Tiktok

But in the back of his mind he knew “that it was an animal because the teeth didn’t look like ours.” In the third Tiktok video the plumber finally explained to his curious community. According to him, it is the jaw of a pig, which the large canine teeth and a Google search revealed. Accordingly, the other bones probably did not come from a human, but from the animal.

Plumber makes scary discovery: “I’ve never seen anything like it”

Pigs have 44 teeth, informed the agricultural information center Proplanta. They have molars and constantly growing canines. The set of teeth that Betts unearthed in the bathroom is constructed in a similar way. “This means my work can continue,” he wrote on Tiktok.

According to Betts, the home's owners confirmed that there used to be a pig farm across the street. “The bones were put back under the ground when we discovered that people used to bury them to ward off evil spirits,” Betts said SWNS. The plumber has never experienced a discovery like this in his career. “I've been in the industry for over 20 years and I've never seen anything like this,” he explained. He will certainly not forget this day in a hurry.

On the other hand, there was one in Lower Saxony mysterious find in the forest as a delicacy. A family from Norway recently discovered sensational treasures in the garden.