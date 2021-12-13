Although years have passed, Pamela Prati is still burned by the story of Mark Caltagirone and admits that she thought about taking her own life

In an open-hearted interview with journalists from de The Corriere della Sera, Pamela Prati she went back to talking about the dark period she experienced when she found herself the victim of a real love scam. Recalling those moments, the soubrette admitted that there were days when she had even thought about taking her own life.

There was a period, a few years ago, when the name of this elusive Mark Caltagirone appeared on all the gossip magazines in Italy. The reason? Pamela Prati, the former member of the bagaglino and famous television showgirl, had admitted to having been seduced by this mysterious personality and then duped e abandoned.

A fairly similar story has cropped up in recent weeks. The friends of Roberto Cazzaniga, famous Italian champion of volleyball, realizing that there was something wrong with the relationship life of the same, they had decided to investigate with the help of the journalists of Hyenas.

It turns out that the one he considered to be engaged to over 15 years, in reality it did not exist and that it was just a scam by someone who, in all those years, had extorted from the athlete over 700 thousand euros.

The words of Pamela Prati

Regarding this fact, Prati said:

The thing that hurts me the most is that a cordon of solidarity has formed around Roberto Cazzaniga, when it happened to me I was pilloried.

Then she went back to the his story:

There is an investigation underway: there are incredible and never told stories, a woman took her own life when she discovered that the world of love and promises she had believed in did not exist.

When I realized it was all a fiction I felt faint, I lacked air. A terrifying psychological violence. I’ve never said that before, but I also thought about taking my own life. The end of a story is always a trauma, but discovering that a person doesn’t even exist is a psychological shock.

Pamela today is still burned by what happened to her, but says she has not closed the hours doors of his heart. She explained that she can appreciate loneliness, but that when love arrives, she will do everything to be ready.