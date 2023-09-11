The woman told the story of which she became the protagonist together with her partner: here are all the details

In recent days the story of. has caused quite a stir on the web Iris Jones, an 83-year-old woman who fell in love with a man much younger than her. After understanding what her partner was made of, she decided to tell everything about herself on her social media where she received quite a bit of criticism. Let’s find out all the details of the story together.

Iris chose her Facebook page to tell her story which is making the rounds on the web these days. After getting married to a man much younger than her, Iris understood that the love story she experienced with her husband was very different from what she expected of her. The 37-year-old’s interest, in fact, in name Mohamed Ibrahimwas represented only by money.

This is what the woman wrote on her Facebook page:

I want to tell you the whole truth about the relationship between me and Mohamed, from the day he sent me the first message until today. On June 25, 2019, I received a message from Mohamed and we became friends on Messenger.

And, continuing, Iris he then added:

He seemed like a nice guy and was going through a difficult time in his life because he was separating. He felt that I was the person who could understand what he was saying and that, for this reason, he liked to confide in me. I fell in love immediately and, after many messages, on 10 July 2019 he proposed to me! But the love bombing continued and in November 2019 I flew to Cairo and met him. I had brought several thousand pounds with me because he had told me that, due to the divorce, he was in a lot of debt. I paid for them all. We had a great time in Egypt and stayed there for a month, we tried to get married but we didn’t have the right documents. The second time I went, I took £15,000 and handed it to him. The third time I went to Egypt we finally got married

Finally, concluding, Iris wrote: