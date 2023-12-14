Home page politics

Markus Söder's ambitions as chancellor are not yet off the table, believes Armin Laschet. However, Söder himself remains vague.

Berlin/Munich – Around two and a half years ago, the former CDU leader Armin Laschet and the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) dueled for the candidacy for chancellor – ultimately the Union chose Laschet. As is well known, the former Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia did not reach the Chancellery after the 2021 federal election.

While Laschet has largely disappeared from the political scene since then, Söder has repeatedly committed himself to Bavaria and put possible chancellor ambitions on the back burner – at least publicly. If his former competitor Armin Laschet has his way, the topic is probably not yet finally settled.

“I’ve heard all of these sentences before,” said Laschet Mirrorinterview and referred to Söder's statements that his place was in Bavaria. “This is nothing new.” In any case, he himself wouldn’t write Söder off when it comes to the chancellor issue. “It has always been the history of the CDU and CSU that potentially both party leaders could do it,” said Laschet regarding the internal Union K question. “This is my experience because I know these phrases,” he added.

Söder on possible candidacy for chancellor: As CSU leader “at most once in a lifetime”

Markus Söder distanced himself in an interview with the at the beginning of December star However, he still talks about a possible candidacy for chancellor. “A CSU chairman only has an option as a candidate for chancellor once in his life,” said Söder. In addition, the collaboration with CDU leader Friedrich Merz is going “really very well”. According to Söder, in the event of an early election, Merz would “certainly be the favorite”.

Armin Laschet sees it similarly: “I believe that the party and parliamentary group leader has a good chance of becoming chancellor.” Laschet’s former competitor for the CDU chairmanship was “completely loyal” in the election year and would have “also joined the party.” Team integrated”. Merz would also be better qualified than North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, who is also said to have ambitions for the Chancellery.

With a view to Hendrik Wüst – but perhaps also to himself – Söder kept a loophole open: “It's like a penalty shootout: Who can you trust with the last penalty? This is the stuff that politicians have to be made of – regardless of whether they are Prime Minister or want to become Chancellor,” said the Prime Minister of Bavaria, who was re-elected in October.

Union: Laschet against new election demands from Söder and Merz

The next federal election will take place regularly in autumn 2025. In August, Söder advocated that the Union's candidate for chancellor should not be chosen until after the Eastern elections in 2024. In September, new state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg. Party leader Merz also emphasized several times that the time was not yet ripe for a decision.

Incidentally, Laschet does not share the demands from the Union that there should be new elections due to several crises in the traffic light coalition. “According to our constitution, there are no plans for new elections,” said the Bundestag member. And even if the government collapses, Scholz would still be Chancellor. The process is much more difficult than some people imagine. (nak/dpa)