In

‘Because my father owns a contracting company, I have been working with him or with other contractors as a side job since I was fourteen. That started on a very small scale, with demolition work, carrying and applying primer. Over the years I have started to help more and more in the entire building process.

“Of course I do it because I need money, but I think gaining experience is the most important. I’d rather have a part-time job where I learn something that I’ll use later than filling shelves in the supermarket.

“Because of all those odd jobs, it was obvious that I would follow an MBO course in construction. I have now completed that and I am now a second-year architecture student at Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences. It is great fun to learn more about the theory in addition to all that practical experience. In the future I would like to become a project manager in the housing market, but I think I will first work under a contractor and then start my own contractor company.

“I still live with my parents in Maassluis, so I have few fixed costs. But because I still want to do fun things, I try to work as much as possible during the holidays and then earn as much money as possible. This way I can focus on the training during the school weeks. These weeks I happen to be going with my father a lot, we are converting an old shed into an office building. If I work a full week, I earn quite a nice amount.”

Out

‘Even though I only work during the holidays, I think it’s a shame to spend everything right away. So of what I earn, I put about 40 percent into my savings account. I don’t miss the money, because there is enough left over to do fun things and that way I can also save for when I leave home. But as long as I’m still a student, I’m fine with living with my parents.

“My parents pay for my health insurance, the membership fee for football and boxing and my mobile phone. I also have an economical car. I spend about $30 a month on fuel.

“I definitely go out for a drink with friends at least once a week. One week it’s in the pub nearby, or in a club in Maassluis, the next week we go out in Rotterdam. That costs me between 50 and 100 euros per week. Certainly if we go to Rotterdam, we will of course also need transport. We usually go by Uber. At 60 euros for a return trip, this is more expensive than public transport, but still cheaper than a taxi. And then we share the costs among ourselves.

“Furthermore, every other week I sometimes have lunch outside with my girlfriend or friends. Then I lose about 30 euros at a time.”

Net income: during holidays around 2,000 euros per month Fixed charges: car 110 euros; subscriptions 25 euros; catering 260 to 460 euros Save: about 40 percent of the earnings during vacation time Last big purchase: nine days holiday in Croatia 1,500 euros

