The United States is a country that has many attractionsdivided into its 50 states, each of which has a different feature that makes it unique. The goal of many tourists or travelers is to be able to Visit each of them at least onceand a young woman achieved that.

Her name is Emily Hart and, by traveling for years, she was able to visit all 50 states of the United States. After that, she wrote an article for the website Business Insider in which he was in charge of naming, based on his own experience and personal tastes, What are the seven cities in which you would live happily?.

Jackson, Wyoming:There are few places in the country she prefers over Jackson, she said, given that it has many benefits despite its high cost of living, such as its skiing, its Western atmosphere and its proximity to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California: Hart ranked this city at the top of her list of cities she would like to live in, because it seems like the perfect setting for a fairy tale due to its picturesque architectural charm. Santa Fe, New Mexico: The young woman considers this city one of the best to live in because it has two very important attributes in her own perception, such as pedestrian accessibility and uniqueness. New OrleansIn this case, Hart singled out New Orleans for its French Quarter, jazz, great food and Mardi Gras celebrations, which is why she said her desire to live there “has never diminished.” Park City, Utah:The woman mentioned that she likes the state in general because of the happiness it transmits, but that, if she has to choose only one of her cities, it would be Park City, because it has a vibrant artistic and cultural scene, among other things. Savannah, Georgia:Hart highlighted Savannah’s historic architecture, beautiful parks, cobblestone streets and wide oak-covered plazas, saying, “Visiting here is like stepping into another time and place.” Kennebunkport, Maine:On this occasion, the young traveler said that she fell in love with this small place because “it is like entering a picturesque New England movie set with stunning beaches, adorable shops and historical monuments.”

The city of dreams of the young traveler from the United States

While he highlighted the aforementioned 7 cities among the 50 US states, at the beginning of the article he prepared for Business Insider, Emily Hart assured that The city of his dreams is the one he currently lives in in Coloradoalthough these trips to other places make her want to try experiences in other cities.