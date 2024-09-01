For various reasons, whether economic or simply family-related, many Young people in the United States make the decision to leave to develop their university career abroad, where they can probably obtain their professional studies at a much cheaper cost.

According to the criteria of

That happened to Scarlett Kiaras-Attarimarketing executive and creator of educational content that moved to the UK to study. In fact, he noticed a huge economic difference there, but now is seriously considering the possibility of returning to the US because he misses his familyas he told in conversation with the site Business Insider.

“I miss my family. I call and text them all the time, and my parents come to visit me from time to time,” said Kiaras-Attari, who then revealed that while she still has four years of studies left in the UK, She knows that the United States has “always been there” for her and that is why she is “open” to returning at any time.

Kiaras-Attari is currently completing a PhD in Classics at King’s College London and there she found many comforts that she did not have in the North American country, but the fact of thinking that her parents are getting older makes her seriously think about the possibility of returning.

Although it is now an option that she does not rule out for her future, returning to the United States is something that was not in her plans when she graduated in the United Kingdom from the Master’s degree in Medieval History at the University of Oxford: “I didn’t want to go back to the US because all my friends were in the UK”said.

“In the American version of myself in the UK, I’m always undecided between two places,” she continued, explaining that found himself at a midpoint where he had the desire to pack everything up and move with all his belongings, But at the same time I knew that would mean starting from scratch again. and leave all their relationships behind.

The fascinating things that the United Kingdom has compared to the United States

Scarlett Kiaras-Attari also revealed to Business Insider that She felt “fascinated” with Richard III by William Shakespeare and worshiped Horrible Storiesa British children’s television programme that sparked her interest.

He mentioned that, like every country, The United Kingdom has its peculiarities and its defectsbut despite that he “loves it”, since he considers it as the place he always wanted to be.