Ironically, in the first few minutes of Barbara Schöneberger’s (48) premiere as a presenter on “Do you understand fun?” The sound failed. For minutes, Schöneberger could not be heard in the live show on Saturday evening in the first when she sang, danced and moderated the show for her debut. “By the way, we briefly had sound problems at the beginning,” the 48-year-old later explained to her viewers and asked actor and show guest Hans Sigl (“Der Bergdoktor”): “I’ve been rehearsing this song for months. Didn’t you hear it?”

Schöneberger wore a light blue glitter jumpsuit in which she initially choreographed and sang with dancers. The sound worked again a few minutes after the breakdown.

The first guest was 48-year-old Paola Felix, who moderated the Saturday evening show with her husband Kurt from 1983 to 1990 and had fooled Schöneberger for her first show on a tour. In addition to actor Sigl, the twins Lisa and Lena, the entertainer couple Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella and the former ski racer Martina Ertl were also guests.