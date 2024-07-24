According to the criteria of
For seven years, Archambault raised her son as a single mother and, now with a new husband for three years, is reluctant to depend completely on his partner. In an article published by the media Business Insiderthe woman revealed that still makes all parenting decisionsalthough she consults with her husband. “At the end of the day, I decide what is best for my son,” she said.
Secondly, the mother stressed that try to earn as much money as if you were still a single mother to avoid having to rely on her husband to support her finances, and to ensure that both she and her son have “a safety net just in case.”
Arcahmbault also noted that does not expect help with his son’s monthly expensesboth on clothing and food items, as well as on health coverage and college savings.
The single mother mentality
Later in the article, Archambault explained that Try to set aside time to do activities with your child and thus maintain their special bond. “In my opinion, my son and I are a separate unit from my husband,” she said.
Along those lines, she then emphasized the trust she tries to transmit to her son so that he can talk to her about his needs and concerns. “While I think my son feels comfortable with my husband, I want to make sure that have enough opportunities to talk to me about anything you need“, complete.
