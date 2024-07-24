woman who She raised her son alone for seven years and then he married again She explained what attitudes she still has as a single mother, despite being in a relationshipmainly relating to decisions about parenting and financial solvency. and then he married againmainly relating to decisions about parenting and financial solvency.

Raising a child alone requires a lot of effort, work and dedication, as well as financial solvency, which in many cases complicates the task. For many single mothers, having a partner eases the burden and acts as an essential support for raising a child, and although Ashley Archambault agrees on this point, still retains some of its old attitudes.

For seven years, Archambault raised her son as a single mother and, now with a new husband for three years, is reluctant to depend completely on his partner. In an article published by the media Business Insiderthe woman revealed that still makes all parenting decisionsalthough she consults with her husband. “At the end of the day, I decide what is best for my son,” she said.

Secondly, the mother stressed that try to earn as much money as if you were still a single mother to avoid having to rely on her husband to support her finances, and to ensure that both she and her son have “a safety net just in case.”

Arcahmbault also noted that does not expect help with his son’s monthly expensesboth on clothing and food items, as well as on health coverage and college savings.

The woman said she still makes all the decisions related to raising her son despite consulting her husband. Photo:@aa.archambault Share

The single mother mentality

Later in the article, Archambault explained that Try to set aside time to do activities with your child and thus maintain their special bond. “In my opinion, my son and I are a separate unit from my husband,” she said.

Along those lines, she then emphasized the trust she tries to transmit to her son so that he can talk to her about his needs and concerns. “While I think my son feels comfortable with my husband, I want to make sure that have enough opportunities to talk to me about anything you need“, complete.