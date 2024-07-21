When you decide to start a life as a couple, surprises can arise. It is necessary that both parties make an effort to adapt to each other and avoid having problems. However, A woman shared on Reddit that she is about to get divorced due to her husband’s strange habit.

According to the criteria of

As she said, she is tired of Her husband, every time he comes home, stays inside his car for five or ten minutes before getting in. Although it may seem like something of no importance, the woman who has been with her partner for two years said that the habit has gotten to her to the point of asking for a divorce.

She said she is not sure why her husband has this habit, although she said she has spoken to him about it. a traumatic experience he faced when he arrived home and discovered that his ex-partner was cheating on him.

The wife noted that they have already talked about the issue and They have had many fights about it because, even on special occasions, he does not get out of his car immediately. “For example, when we had guests, he would sit outside before coming in, or when I was waiting for him for dinner, he would stay silent in the car for ten minutes.”

In addition to the awkwardness of the situation The woman has been harassed by her husband’s family because they assure him that trying to push him beyond his limits only worsens his trauma.

Her husband stays in the car for several minutes before entering his house. Photo:iStock Share

The man who can’t get out of his car soon due to trauma

You might think that even though it was unusual, you could overlook it out of love. In fact, the woman said that even though it was a nuisance, I had been dealing with the problem, but a few days ago everything changed.

As she shared, her 8-year-old son tripped and fell down the stairs, causing him to break his ankle. She called her husband so they could take him to the hospital together. Although Her partner actually ran out of work, once he got home he stayed in his car for several minutes. “I was stunned when I looked out the window and saw him sitting outside in his car. I was shocked and angry.”

When she asked him how long he had been out, he replied that it had been about eight minutes, and when He asked her why she didn’t just go into the house to help him with his son, His response was “I’ll be in in two more minutes.”

Although the woman tried to make him understand that it was an emergency, The man insisted that he needed the ten minutes to pass before he could enter. and while she prepared her son to take him to the hospital.

Finally, her neighbor stepped in and offered to take her and her son to the doctor. Her husband arrived later and tried to clear things up, but The woman asked for a divorce because although she has tried to be understanding and justify that he was nervouscannot understand that he would risk his son’s safety.

The man has tried to dissuade her from the separation and told him that he was exaggerating.