Carolyn Smith returns to social media to talk about the disease she has been fighting for 9 years, also showing some photos of this difficult period

Unfortunately, the struggle continues unabated Carolyn Smith, the former dancer and well-known juror of the Rai program Dancing with the Stars. A few days ago, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the choreographer published a new post on her profile Instagram very touching, adding several photos that tell of his oncological journey.

Credit: carolynsmith5 – Instagram

It was November 2015 when Carolyn Smith, a highly esteemed former dancer and choreographer of Scottish origin but with a very strong bond with Italy, announced that she had discovered that she had a breast cancer. After several periods of remission, the disease has recently returned and has done so in a much more aggressive manner.

Despite the fatigue, which tired her a lot both physically and mentally, the choreographer never let herself be discouraged and always faced her struggle with strength and courage. Feelings that, from the beginning, she has tried to instill in all those who, like her, live their lives together with what she defines as the “unknown”.

Credit: carolynsmith5 – Instagram

Last February 4th, on the occasion of World Cancer Daythe Dancing with the Stars juror published a touching post on her account Instagram, which collects some photos taken during his oncology journey. Including those taken in the hardest periods. In support, Carolyn then wrote:

Credit: carolynsmith5 – Instagram