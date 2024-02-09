Carolyn Smith returns to social media to talk about the disease she has been fighting for 9 years, also showing some photos of this difficult period
Unfortunately, the struggle continues unabated Carolyn Smith, the former dancer and well-known juror of the Rai program Dancing with the Stars. A few days ago, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the choreographer published a new post on her profile Instagram very touching, adding several photos that tell of his oncological journey.
It was November 2015 when Carolyn Smith, a highly esteemed former dancer and choreographer of Scottish origin but with a very strong bond with Italy, announced that she had discovered that she had a breast cancer. After several periods of remission, the disease has recently returned and has done so in a much more aggressive manner.
Despite the fatigue, which tired her a lot both physically and mentally, the choreographer never let herself be discouraged and always faced her struggle with strength and courage. Feelings that, from the beginning, she has tried to instill in all those who, like her, live their lives together with what she defines as the “unknown”.
Last February 4th, on the occasion of World Cancer Daythe Dancing with the Stars juror published a touching post on her account Instagram, which collects some photos taken during his oncology journey. Including those taken in the hardest periods. In support, Carolyn then wrote:
Today is World Cancer Day. An important day for all of us to be sensitive to this phenomenon that affects too many people and families. We must support research to fight all forms of cancer. I have been fighting breast cancer for almost 9 years, almost non-stop. Those who know me well know that I NEVER GIVE UP!!! I do my job in the most positive way possible and I present myself on television even when I'm sick… THE SHOW MUST GO ON!!!! Since I have been on this oncology journey, I have tried to help as many people as possible to face this journey with more serenity and positivity. I founded @dance4oncology for cancer patients (men and women), we give appropriate dance lessons for everyone totally free, because we are sure that dancing is therapy. Remember to donate for research, which can save the lives of many. 🙏
