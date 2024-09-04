Elle Macpherson has revealed that she secretly battled breast cancer for seven years. In her memoir, “Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself,” the model explains how she took an unconventional approach to her illness, rejecting the advice of 32 doctors and her family’s concerns. She described the decision as one of the most difficult of her life, deciding not to pursue traditional medical treatments and instead opting for alternative treatments, which she says have benefited her.

During an interview with “Women’s Weekly“, Elle opened up about how shocking it was to receive the cancer diagnosis, describing the moment as unexpected and disorienting. After suffering a nodulectomy Seven years ago, she was diagnosed with a HER2 positive intraductal carcinomaa type of estrogen-sensitive breast cancer. Doctors recommended a mastectomy, followed by radiation, chemotherapy, and hormone therapy. However, Elle chose to follow a different path, motivated by a desire to trust her instincts and take a more holistic, intuitive approach.

Despite opposition from his family, especially his son Flynnand doctors, Elle decided to avoid traditional medical care. She spent a lot of time thinking, praying and meditating before coming to the conclusion that she would not pursue conventional treatment. Instead, she chose holistic treatment, an experience she described as a way to stay true to herself. For eight months, Elle retreated to a house in Arizonawhere he followed a program of alternative treatments under the supervision of a group of professionals that included a primary care physician, a naturopath, a holistic dentist, an osteopath, a chiropractor and two therapists.

According to Elle, this approach put her cancer into remission, although there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Elle Macpherson’s decision to manage her cancer through unconventional methods It drew mixed reactions, but for her it represented a personal journey of self-discovery and confidence in her own choices.