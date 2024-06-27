The death of Thomas Luciani has obviously shocked the community, not to mention the great pain that his family and his girlfriend are experiencing. The latter is demanding justice with all her strength even if, apparently, his murderers will not be punished with life imprisonment.

Goodbye to Thomas Luciani: the young boy is killed by some peers

There is no peace for what happened to the poor man Thomas Luciani, a boy of just 17 years old who met his death in a bloody and sudden manner. The boy was murdered last Sunday in the park Baden Powell of Pescara.

The motive for this assassination would be linked to a debt of money around 250 euros that the boy would not have paid to those responsible. Precisely for this reason, two 16 year old boys would have attacked him, hitting him to death with approximately 25 stab wounds.

The murder took place in the late afternoon. Apparently, there would also be gods present selfies that the two killers would have shot each other immediately after completing the crime. Obviously this fact has greatly shocked the community as it is not possible to explain how such great violence can manifest itself among the youngest.

The girlfriend’s cry for justice and the denial of a life sentence

Among the many voices intent on asking justice for what happened to the poor man Thomas also that of his girlfriend. The girl is obviously hurt by what happened, but she is more intent than ever on giving her boyfriend the justice she deserves. I’ve been crying for two days. I only left the house today to come and bring flowers to the person I loved the most.

There mockery the biggest is that, apparently, the two guilty of the boy’s murder will not be punished with life imprisonment. This is the final decision that the Juvenile Court de The Eagle he decided to take. This decision derives from the fact that the two managers made use of the right not to respond and above all regarding the issue that life imprisonment is not foreseen for minors. A decision that does not satisfy the victim’s family, but not even all those who believe these two people are solely responsible for this terrible tragedy.