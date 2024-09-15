According to the criteria of
The 35-year-old woman shared on Business Insider her experiences and learnings while living a digital nomad lifeShe began her journey in 2013. Since then, she has lived in 12 countries and visited 30. Despite her happiness at being able to move wherever she wanted and be paid for it, she has difficulties finding a partner. These are the lessons she learned during her search.
The experience of a digital nomad in the search for a partner
- 1. Do not idealize people and projects
Cait met one of her previous suitors during a Buddhism course in Nepal. Despite how promising the relationship seemed, with promises of future children and a quick crush, the couple did not prosper and they broke up.
One of the fundamental lessons Charles learned from that failed relationship was Avoid premature attachment, “the root of suffering” according to Buddha.
- 2. Some love relationships can end in a beautiful friendship
During the pandemic, the digital nomad decided to subscribe to a dating app dedicated to people with the same lifestyle. On that site she met Moishe, with whom she quickly made a match and traveled from South Korea to Pennsylvania to spend the rest of the mandatory quarantine with the.
A few days after moving into a one-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania Amish Country, they both realized that their relationship was not necessarily romantic, and They worked better as friends.
“Although my hopes of finding a long-term partner quickly faded, this story has a happy ending. We both ended up moving abroad again and now share a social network. For me, the lesson here is that You can transform a failed relationship into a first-class friendship“Charles said.
- 3. Listen to your instincts
“For a year we tried to make something work that was doomed to failure. It turns out that If you go into a relationship thinking, ‘This probably won’t work out,’ then you’re probably right.“, he said.
And he added: “I have no regrets. The experience taught me Prioritize the potential for a healthy relationship in the future on the impulse to settle for something that is not ideal in the present.”
#Ive #digital #nomad #years #difficult #lifestyle
Leave a Reply