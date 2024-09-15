The dream of any adventurous traveler is to work remotely and have the possibility to visit different places thanks to that. Cait Charles achieved it, working as an online English teacher while traveling the world. However, The nomadic lifestyle is not easy, and even less so if you are looking for a long-term relationship in the middle..

According to the criteria of

The 35-year-old woman shared on Business Insider her experiences and learnings while living a digital nomad lifeShe began her journey in 2013. Since then, she has lived in 12 countries and visited 30. Despite her happiness at being able to move wherever she wanted and be paid for it, she has difficulties finding a partner. These are the lessons she learned during her search.

The experience of a digital nomad in the search for a partner

1. Do not idealize people and projects

Cait met one of her previous suitors during a Buddhism course in Nepal. Despite how promising the relationship seemed, with promises of future children and a quick crush, the couple did not prosper and they broke up.

One of the fundamental lessons Charles learned from that failed relationship was Avoid premature attachment, “the root of suffering” according to Buddha.

2. Some love relationships can end in a beautiful friendship

During the pandemic, the digital nomad decided to subscribe to a dating app dedicated to people with the same lifestyle. On that site she met Moishe, with whom she quickly made a match and traveled from South Korea to Pennsylvania to spend the rest of the mandatory quarantine with the.

A few days after moving into a one-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania Amish Country, they both realized that their relationship was not necessarily romantic, and They worked better as friends.

The life lessons one digital nomad learned when it comes to finding relationships. Photo:Instagram (@theclumsygypsy) Share

“Although my hopes of finding a long-term partner quickly faded, this story has a happy ending. We both ended up moving abroad again and now share a social network. For me, the lesson here is that You can transform a failed relationship into a first-class friendship“Charles said.

3. Listen to your instincts

After ending a failed relationship, she met a new suitor on Tinder. They met for the first time in Florida, and although they had a strong connection at first, The romance faded away when they discovered they didn’t have much in common..

“For a year we tried to make something work that was doomed to failure. It turns out that If you go into a relationship thinking, ‘This probably won’t work out,’ then you’re probably right.“, he said.

And he added: “I have no regrets. The experience taught me Prioritize the potential for a healthy relationship in the future on the impulse to settle for something that is not ideal in the present.”