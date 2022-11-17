One of the most quoted names for the Ministry of Justice, the former governor of Maranhão and elected senator Flávio Dino (PSB-MA) said this Thursday that he defends the union of the ministries of Justice and Public Security. He pointed out, however, that the decision on a possible dismemberment of these folders will be up to the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Technically, I have always defended the model of integration in Security because I am a judge, I was a criminal judge and I know that there is only public security policy integrated with Justice and with dialogue with the institutions of other Powers”, he told journalists upon arriving at the Bank’s Cultural Center do Brasil (CCBB), where Lula’s transitional government works, this Thursday morning.

Separation, according to the senator-elect, is a “methodological and political mistake” and leads to inefficiency.

The technical group that will deal with these matters in the transitional government, of which he is a member, will not discuss the division. “This organizational issue, let’s wait. Lula is the coach and players do not climb the team ”, he joked. With the insistence on what his position would be, he replied: “My position is that I am not president of the Republic.”