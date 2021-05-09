The coronavirus pandemic leaves a history as moving as it is painful. Narayan DabhalkarThe 85-year-old gave up his hospital bed to make way for a 40-year-old man with Covid-19, amid an unprecedented health crisis in India.

The older adult was hospitalized at the Indira Gandhi Rughnalaya Medical Center in Nagpur for coronavirus, voluntarily opted for discharge for the benefit of a man whose wife begged to be admitted.

Although I was in the emergency department with a low oxygen level, Dabhalkar refused to remain in the hospital due to the lack of beds, reports India Today.

Relatives of Covid-19 patients wait outside the emergency area of ​​a hospital in India. Photo: AFP

According to local media, the man had told the doctors: “I am 85 years old. I’ve already lived my life. Saving the young is more important. His children are small … please give him my bed, “he asked.

Died at home

Despite the insistence of doctors who pointed out that his condition was not stable, Dabhalkar returned home, where he died three days later.

“My father told us the story of a young patient, in addition to emphasizing that he preferred to spend his last moments with us,” revealed his daughter.

Medical workers transport a Covid-19 patient to the hospital. The beds and oxygen is not enough. Photo: DPA

India in the worst case scenario

India became the global epicenter of coronavirus spread. The country accumulates almost half of the cases in the world and one in four deaths reported in the last seven days.

The numbers are alarming: it is approaching 240,000 deaths and 22 million registered cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country’s hospitals are overwhelmed, without beds or oxygen, while in morgues and crematoriums there is no free space.

India became the global epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

In addition, India is in the center of attention of the planet for its double mutant variant B.1.617, considered by scientists for their high level of contagion.

On the other hand, the increase in infections also coincided with a drastic drop in the number of vaccines administered due to supply and delivery issues.