Ivass, the Life sector returns to making profits. The annual report

The first part of the CP opens as usual with a look at economic trends. For the insurance sector the picture is improving overall but there is no need to lower our guard. The macroeconomic situation is less tense, but there is no shortage of uncertainties and possible “tail” risks, linked to political tensions, commercial fragmentation, military conflicts.

Economic trends

There patrimonial situation it is solid. At the end of 2023 the average solvency index of Italian companies was 258 percent (+12 points compared to 2022) and in line with the European average; it remained essentially stable in the first months of 2024. In recent years, movements in the solvency index have generally been relatively limited, despite strong fluctuations in interest rates.

The operating result and the ROE, equal to 8 billion euros and 10.5 percent respectively, have returned to values ​​close to pre-pandemic ones. The Life sector, which had recorded a slight loss last year, returned to producing a significant profit this year.

Also for 2023, the MEF has granted the power to temporarily sterilize the capital losses of the non-durable investment portfolio in the balance sheet and to take into account, for the distribution of dividends, the portion of the suspended capital losses of the separate managements, which by contract should be passed on to the subscribers of the policies. The exercise of this option made it possible to sterilize capital losses of approximately 7 billion, mostly in the Life sector.

The repeated use of temporary exemptions calls into question the ability of the current accounting standards to correctly represent the equity and financial situation and the operating results of the companies. More systematic and thoughtful interventions would be preferable. At the end of last year we proposed a change to the national legislation to the Government authorities which would allow us to define a prudent, transparent and reasonably stable system, pending the broader audit projects envisaged in the long term, in harmony with international accounting standards.

Life branches

The rise in rates continued to incentivize life insurance surrenders in 2023. Redemptions grew by 63%, premium collection decreased by approximately 3%. The profitability of the sector was 12.6%, also benefiting from the recovery of the market prices of the assets.

The dynamics of early repayments was influenced by the nature of the distribution channels used by each company, and varies depending on the value of the policies (see RFS, banking channels and policies over 500 thousand euros).

The redemptions have shone a light on liquidity and, also thanks to the push of IVASS, the companies have put in place solutions that are overall effective. However, the experience of the last two years has highlighted the risks associated with some Life business models. In the presence of guaranteed returns and the option of redemption without penalty, tensions can only arise when market conditions change.

Corrective measures are needed and companies will have to rethink the product offering, better calibrating the structure of the guarantees offered, the liquidity features of the policies, and the incentives for distributors.

For our part, we will continue to reflect on the tools, including regulatory ones, that can contribute to increasing the stability and value of Life products for customers, enhancing the protection content typical of the insurance relationship. The latter, among other things, justifies the favorable legal regime: an aspect on which jurisprudence has recently focused.

In some European countries, the tax benefits provided for insurance products are calibrated according to the duration of the contractual commitment undertaken, the amount of the premium or the type of benefit. We will solicit a discussion with industry, intermediaries and consumers, with the aim of making our assessments available to the Government and Parliament.

Damage branches

Collection increased for the third consecutive year (6.6 percent), reaching 38 billion euros. Coverage for risks other than car liability is growing. Between 2014 and 2023 the overall incidence of the health sectors (illness and accidents) and property (fire and natural elements, as well as other damage to property) rose from 32 to 40 percent, a value now close to that of the auto sector (42); within the latter, in the same period the share of compulsory coverage fell by more than 10 percentage points, to 75%. A trend towards reducing the gap compared to other European countries.

In 2023, the P&C sector’s ROE decreased from 9 to 8 percent, but remains more or less in line with the average of the last decade.

The increase in the cost of compensation due to inflation and the increase in damages related to climate events have had a significant impact on the burden of claims. Given that premiums adjust with a delay, the ratio between claims and premiums rose by 14 percentage points (from 62 to 76 percent); The combined ratio it is just under 100 only thanks to reinsurance.

After ten years of decreases, from the second half of 2022 inflation began to push motor insurance premiums upwards and the effects of some reforms weakened. At the end of 2023, policy prices had grown by 7.9% compared to 2022. The growth, which continued in the first months of 2024, is now slowing. In May the average premium was 400 euros. We expect the slowing trend to continue in the coming months.

At the hearing we suggested the possibility of introducing new tools to reduce prices again, increasing competition and incentivising the adoption of risk mitigation behaviours. Those who choose to install the black box get significant discounts from their company; but effects can be created lock in which we believe can be overcome through rules that provide for the exchange of some key data between companies.

Signorini focuses on some good and bad news. The first piece of good news was the solution to the Eurovita crisis. We are at the stage in which the contracts will have to pass to the five shareholder companies of Cronos and the benefits accrued and the characteristics of the original contracts will be preserved. The property rights of the contracting parties are protected and the risk of repercussions on financial stability has been avoided.

A strategic challenge is climate change. The 2024 Budget Law introduced the obligation for companies to take out an insurance policy to cover damage relating to tangible assets caused by earthquakes, floods, landslides, inundations and flooding. Its implementation is ongoing.

The scheme to be set up must be sustainable for insurance companies and efficient for insured companies. Insurance products must be simple, clear and transparent on the extent of coverage and any exclusions and limitations. Attention must be paid to the timeliness and adequacy of compensation. Examples from other countries may be taken into account. IVASS is collaborating with the ministries in defining the secondary legislation.

The Budget Law introduced a “Life Insurance Fund” which is not operational and therefore implementation must be proceeded quickly. The tool can be used to make the management of corporate crises more effective to protect insured persons; it is also an important piece in the future national resolution framework.

On April 23rd, the approval process of the Directive on recovery and resolution in the insurance sector was concluded. The directive leaves the definition of the operational profiles of the resolution to the Member States and does not provide for a European resolution fund. The fact that the new rule prefigures a role for national insurance guarantee funds in crisis management is to be welcomed.

Among the good news, it should be noted that financial, insurance and social security education has been included in the civic education program in schools. The approval of the law is the first step and now it must be put into practice. In the meantime, we have renewed the teaching materials for students and teachers and launched teacher training programs.

As promised, we have simplified the documentation that distributors of insurance products must deliver to customers, making information for consumers more effective and streamlining the obligations for distributors. The content of the documents has been made more transparent and a maximum page limit has been introduced.

Fake sites are a plague, now Ivass can directly order them to be blocked. Since November we have closed 119; another 96 spontaneously went offline, following our requests for clarification. And before November in 2023 alone we had reported 205 cases, of which almost 90 percent were subsequently neutralized.

After the good news, lights and shadows presents the agreement on the Solvency II directive reached between the Council and the European Parliament

Accounting a fair value on which prudential supervision is based, under certain conditions produces volatile results. Elements of complexity and opacity still remain, but the corrections made to the volatility adjustment in the Directive should make the functioning of the instrument more balanced, more effective and more consistent with its purpose. However, we will monitor carefully to ensure that hyper-correction phenomena similar to those observed in the past in other European countries do not reproduce in Italy.

The new version of the Directive also strengthens cooperation and exchange of information between the authorities of the Member States. Let’s hope it’s enough.

The significant easing of capital requirements resulting from the review of prudential criteria generates concern. In the intention of the European institutions, this easing will contribute to increasing the role of the insurance sector in financing the ecological and digital transition and in supporting the economy, but there are no safeguards capable of ensuring that the release of capital is effectively addressed to these ends.

The best possible contribution to sustainable growth is the solidity and stability of the financial system; the regulatory framework should be oriented towards this objective rather than towards directing the allocation of resources.

It has been fully operational since March last year Estimate tax. In the last 12 months the system responded to approximately 40 million queries, providing approximately 85 million quotes. The system could work very well, however the prices that companies offer on Preventivass are generally gross of discounts; the prices actually applied to contracts are often significantly lower than those displayed on Preventivass by the same company with reference to the same customer. Furthermore, it is not possible to formulate offers on the public estimator for accessory guarantees, such as theft and fire, which are widely spread. These two facts limit the effectiveness of the instrument in terms of promoting transparency and stimulating competition, the purposes for which it was introduced. We are thinking about how to remove obstacles.

The regulatory process for the Insurance Arbitrator has not yet been completed. For several years, insurance consumers have lacked the protection that is provided by law, and which has proven to be very useful in the credit and finance sectors. There is now a new text; We are confident that the regulatory framework can finally be completed within a short timeframewhich will be followed by the essential organizational obligations.

Signorini concludes by thanking not only the government institutions and other authorities but also the staff. The operational integration of IVASS with the Bank of Italy has become increasingly closer, the joint initiatives and coordination of action increasingly intense. Whoever speaks to you sees it as an essential part of his mandate as President to complete full institutional integration. In recent months, based on the vision of the Governor and the Directorate, the project has accelerated its progress.