Mexico City.- The Mexican National Team recently finished its participation in the Concacaf Nations League and was left without a technical director, since the commissioner of the FMF, Juan Carlos Rodríguez Bas, in an institutional video confirmed the end of Diego’s management Cocca and coaching staff.

“I have made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martín Cocca and the members of his coaching staff,” he said before mentioning the name of the person who will face the Aztec National Team as interim coach in the next Gold Cup 2023, the former player Mexican, Jaime Lozano.

Tonight Diego Cocca arrived at the Benito Juárez International Airport where he claimed to have said everything about his project with the Mexican National Team. “I did everything I could and they didn’t let me continue, so talk to the people you have to talk to and I’m going home with my family,” he declared.

Shortly after, at the Mexico City Airport, Ivar Sisniega, executive president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) appeared to give details about this unexpected decision days before the start of the next Concacaf competition.

“We look for the best for the national team and the fans. Let us have no doubt that Diego Cocca is a great coach, it is simply the circumstances in which we find ourselves at the moment that have led us to make this decision, we hope it turns out for better results »he said.

Diego Cocca was for a brief stint in the Mexican National Team. He closed a small record of three wins, two draws and one defeat, against the United States 3-0, last Thursday in the semifinals of the Nations League, which caused his immediate dismissal.