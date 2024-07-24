Accused of bribery Ivanov stated that there was no criminality in his actions

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov stated that there is no evidence in his case that he was involved in receiving a bribe on an especially large scale. This was reported by TASS with reference to the case materials.

According to the materials, Ivanov reported that there was no criminality in his actions and called them “the result of civil-legal relations.” The defense of the former deputy minister also made a similar statement.

Ivanov is accused of taking a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. He was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April. Ivanov was charged under Article 290 – “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.