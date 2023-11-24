Ivano Fossati: “Music is at a turning point, rap is changing everything. But beware of bad teachers.”

Genoa – «The truth is that at the moment music is going through a change that is comparable only to that of the very early Sixties: whoever was there then, when I was 14 years old, was able to experience a sixty-year career because fundamentally nothing has changed in these decades. Today the change is total.”

Ivano Fossati, born in 1951, a history on stage interrupted without regrets in 2012, he had already held musical culture workshops at the University of Genoa and last spring he was awarded an Honoris Causa degree. Today he returns as a professor and agrees to talk about this new academic challenge in a long interview with Secolo XIX.

His course will begin with a small number of students from across the university. Who are they and what will you talk to these kids about?

«Today, in what was a presentation of the course open to the whole University in a transversal way, I said that I want a handful of young people interested in what we will do, there will be room for about twenty people from all the schools of the University of Genoa: it won’t be a walk in the park and commitment will be needed, even if the topic may seem light, pop music.”

Is it a choice of camp, as opposed to music considered “high” in all its forms?

«I told the kids, we always talk about high music: but we will also talk about the low, light and very light music that is always left out. Maybe you listen to Pink Floyd, and I’ve met people who have only listened to Pink Floyd all their lives and didn’t understand anything, let alone Rita Pavone or Morandi. So we’ll also talk about that music that maybe you’ve never liked but when you listen to it on the radio casually it makes you want to turn up the volume.”

They are just songs, they say, borrowing the sentence from Edoardo Bennato.

«And yet they take you by the collar, they hook you. They get entangled in the brain and feelings. Some end up forgotten, others are historicized and today they are the perfect photograph of an era, not just something that takes you back to a private moment. I’m not saying that what you don’t like should suddenly be liked, for example “Have your mother send you”, but you need to be aware that these mechanisms exist and even if yesterday you couldn’t stand them today they make you get up from your chair: songs that today perhaps annoy you and then they get entangled in your neurons and your feelings.”

Soundtracks of our lives?

«Yes, cinema is very good at this. Melodies that make you think that in that moment we were happy and carefree even if maybe that’s not the reality. Historicized songs, linked to a moment. And then there are those who break down the door of history, Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, Bob Dylan at the time of the Vietnam War.”

At the presentation of your course, you spoke of a moment of total change for music, comparable to the early Sixties when the jukebox songs were replaced by new groups.

«Yes, the modality of previous music was literally erased by the tsunami of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, I was fourteen or fifteen years old and we kids didn’t listen to anything else. Today I can say it, we at Tenco didn’t want to know anything, we weren’t interested in anything that didn’t have the sound of electric guitars. And those who started making music in those years have in some cases spanned a sixty-year career to date and do they know why? Because ultimately nothing has changed until today, the turning point is now.”

Music today is produced for young people and in a narrow range, from sixteen to 25 years old. The others are a niche, as she reminded us at the University, cataloged in the “Adult” section which no longer gives great economic returns. But what are young people for you?

«Perhaps