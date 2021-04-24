The death of Mauro viale made a deep impression on the world of journalism. To such an extent that for several days television paid him a tribute with special programs dedicated to reviewing his extensive career.

Of course, previously, since the news of the hospitalization at the Los Arcos Clinic was known until the unfortunate outcome with the burial in the La Tablada cemetery included, the media were present counting the minute by minute of what was happening. Almost like a tribute to him.

He also accompanied Jonathan Viale with great respect in his pain and what the young journalist felt was reflected, who preferred to break the silence in his own program of Radio Rivadavia as soon as he could go back to work.

Jonatan Viale was the only one who was able to attend his father’s wake and funeral. Photo Movilpress

The one who, on the other hand, had never spoken publicly was Ivanna, her psychologist daughter (like her mother) who also She worked many years as a producer and journalist in different cycles of her father. Even as of May 2, he will replace him in driving The Giglico, by Radio Rivadavia.

In a heads up with Clarion, Ivanna opened her heart and he told in great detail how the last hours were together with his father. Since he arrived decomposed from the canal, until they managed to convince him to intern him, when the journalist was flying with fever.

“The day my dad got sick, which was that damn Friday, I didn’t see him well on the air. I noticed it very bad and I called the production of the program to see what was happening, “he said, as he already sensed that something bad was happening with the journalist’s health.

“I sent a message to my mother to see how she was doing, because he always took everyone flying. I did not want to be swollen with health issues and less the doctors. As I live two blocks from his house, he I told mom to let me know anything, “Ivanna continued with her story.

“It wasn’t even five minutes that I had entered her house and my mother called me urgently, telling me that daddy had collapsed on the bed. So I flew there. I brought my thermometer and my oximeter just in case, “he added.

“When I arrived I took his temperature and I had a 40 degree fever. He was very weak and could not get up from the bed. I got really scared and panicked, but I was still able to handle things. I measured his temperature and I imagined that he could have coronavirus from his picture, “described Mauro’s daughter.

Ivanna Viale will replace Mauro in the conduction of El Giglico, on Radio Rivadavia.

“I was with him by his side all Friday night and since I saw that he saturated very low I wanted to convince him to take him to put oxygen on him but he did not want to know anything about going into the hospital. Beyond the fatigue he had and how bad he felt” , he clarified.

The farewell

Although Jonatan was the only one who was able to attend his father’s funeral for a matter of protocols regarding the coronavirus, Ivanna feels that he was able to see him off at home.

“Look at how he protected me that I spent all Friday night with him and he did not give me coronavirus. I spent a lot of time with him throughout the night. I caressed him, put cloths on him, gave him kisses. Yes I could say goodbye“said the psychologist.

And he clarified that “I could not go to the wake and burial because I had to be isolated for a matter of protocol, like my mother. But I felt that he had fired me that Friday,” he stressed, with the peace of mind that he did not have any account. pending with his father.

DR