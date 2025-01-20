Donald Trump returns to the White Houseafter prevailing over Kamala Harris in the presidential elections held in the United States and this week it will be clear at the beginning of his new mandate, a trajectory in which both his wife Melania Trump and his daughters, with Ivanka at the helm, have remained at all times supporting him and doing attending the numerous events for the imminent inauguration that will take place this Monday, January 20. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States in a historic ceremony that will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and that is awaited with great expectation.

The politician offered a gala dinner by candlelight last Sunday night at the National Building Museum in Washingtonas a prelude to the inauguration. An event to which the attendees came in their best clothes, with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, one of the main protagonists of the night with a spectacular design of Oscar de la Renta full of pearls.

Passionate about fashionthe former model has a closet full of luxury clothing and accessories, among which the brand founded by the designer of Dominican origin has a privileged place. For this occasion, Ivanka chose a custom-made design made by hand in the brand’s atelier, a “dress of off shoulder empire waistfloral embroidery with pearls and crystals and silver stole”, as explained from Oscar de la Renta.

«One by one embroidered crystals and cabochon pearls to form the floral motif of the personalized dress of Ivanka Trump«, they say from the firm’s own social networks. During the evening, cameras captured how Trump’s daughter greeted Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, among those attending the event.









It is not the first time that Ivanka Trump opts for a brand design. During his career and in the various public events in which he has appeared, he has made it clear that it is one of his favorite brands. Without going any further, hours before, in the morning session, Ivanka was seen with another design of Oscar de la Renta. On this occasion, a camel-colored two-piece featuring a very elegant long coat with embroidered orchids. Brown leather gloves and high boots in the same tone perfectly complemented the outfit to attend the visit to the Arlington National Cemeterywhere tribute was paid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.