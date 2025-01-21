The Trump family dressed up today to celebrate the inauguration of donald trump as 47th president of the United States. After an unprecedented victory against Kamala HarrisOn November 5, in the general elections, the Republican took control of the United States. An occasion that their daughter did not want to miss, Ivanka Trumpone of the most elegant of the ceremony, along with Melania Trump.

Although the first lady chose a navy blue coat and skirt to combine with her stilettos and the two-tone hat that featured in her outfit, Ivanka Trump opted for a very flattering two-piece in one of the season’s trend colorswhich all winter guests will want to copy.

Ivanka Trump’s most elegant look at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Nor the tension of the reunion between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump was able to compete with the stylistic duel of Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump at the Republican president’s inauguration. While Melania opted for the trendy color that Parisians love and brands like Chanel and Khaite This season, navy blue, Ivanka chose another of the star shades of this winter 2025, the khaki green that we saw in the latest shows from other brands such as gucci either fendi.

Ivanka Trump at Donald Trump’s inauguration EFE Agency | EFE

Donald Trump’s daughter dressed in a ‘total look’ of this color to be one of the most elegant on her father’s big day. A classic and very sophisticated set, with a midi skirt and double-breasted blazer that, following the tip of the Queen Letizia to show off your figure, decorated with a mini black beltwhich fitted her silhouette to the maximum and created very elegant drapes on the body. A style that finished with a matching mini headdressplaced sideways on her hair, styled with an updo.

A look that completed with some pearl earringswhich gave her a classic touch, and super natural makeup, with lip gloss and a subtle black eyeliner that highlighted her look, enhanced with maxi eyelashes. A style with which Ivanka Trump has made it clear to us that she will be able to make it very difficult for Melania to become the most elegant Trump in the coming years in the White House.





