There have been many data that emerge from the stylistic choices of Donald Trump’s family during his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States of America. While his wife Melania Trump opted for two contemporary designers such as Adam Lippes and Hervé Pierre, the same designer who made the suit with which she celebrated her husband’s presidency in 2017. His daughter, Ivanka, opted for two couture houses emblematic and French as they are Dior and Givenchy.

The Trump family during the inaugural ball



If in the morning Trump’s eldest daughter appeared in a green outfit inspired by Christian Dior’s “Favori AH1950” haute couture design; your choice for date night at the inaugural ball It was quite a declaration of intentions with some implicit message.

On this occasion, a radiant Ivanka made her appearance dressed in a recreation of the spectacular Hubert de Givenchy that Audrey Hepburn herself wore in the famous 1954 film, ‘Sabrina’, a film by Billy Wilder that also starred Humphrey Bogart.





Ivanka Trump’s design inspired by Audrey Hepburn

A white dress with a sweetheart neckline and floral embroidery with a marked waist and midi length that incorporates an overskirt and gave it an elegant air worthy of any hollywood star. A beautiful tribute that also has a special meaning since this past January 20, 2025, the day of Trump’s inauguration as president, is also the anniversary of the death of the Belgian actress, since it marks 32 years since her death in Switzerland .









Accompanying this creation, Ivanka included long opera gloveswhich, in recent seasons, have been a hit as a red carpet accessory. Black salons and dazzling jewelry Leviev diamondspresided over by an imposing necklace, complemented the style.