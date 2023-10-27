Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), will have to testify in the trial for business fraud in the Trump Organization against her father and two of her brothers, according to the judge who ruled this Friday. presides over the case.

Ivanka, who worked at the Trump company until January 2017, was initially charged in the case but was later acquitted by an appeals court, and at the beginning of the trial she was included in the list of potential witnesses of the New York Prosecutor’s Office. .

Ivanka’s lawyers had tried to stop her from being called to testify, arguing that state prosecutors did not have jurisdiction over her and also that she no longer lives in New York, but the judge, Arthur Engoron, rejected their request this Friday.

Engoron said the former executive “has clearly allowed herself the privilege of doing business in New York,” citing documents that show she has property and business ties to the state, The Guardian reported.

Prosecutors have argued that they will call her – they do not have to call every potential witness on their list – because she has “undisputed personal knowledge of facts relevant to the allegations” against the defendants in the case.

“Mrs. Trump remains personally and professionally linked to the Trump Organization and other defendants, and can be called a person under their control,” argued the prosecutor, Letitia James, a formulation criticized by defense lawyers.

The judge, however, noted that Ivanka should not be called as a witness before next Wednesday so that she has time to appeal this decision, in case she wants to exercise that right.

In the trial, which will last until the end of December, several charges of illegalities in the company related to the alleged manipulation of asset figures for years to obtain favorable conditions with insurers and banks are resolved.

Engoron has already resolved the main charge, holding Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric and two former executives responsible for continued fraud, and ordering the suspension of their business licenses in the state.

The former president is a key witness on both parties’ list but it is unknown when he will be called; Since the beginning of the process at the beginning of October, several professionals who worked or collaborated with the Trump Organization have testified.

Another key witness testified this week, Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told prosecutors that his former boss manipulated asset figures, but under cross-examination by the defense he qualified the claim and admitted to having lied under oath in the past. .

EFE